Tambuwal mourns Maitama Sule

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Abdallah el-Kurebe
Sokoto – Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has described the death of Maitama Sule as a great loss, saying that the deceased had impacted the Nigeria in various spheres of human endeavour.

Maitama Sule

A statement issued by spokesperson to the governor, Malam Imam Imam Monday, Tambuwal said that the late orator and former diplomat was a complete gentleman and good citizen who dedicated his life to the unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

“The people and government of Sokoto State received with shock, the news of the passage of Dan Masanin Kano, Alhaji Maitama Sule. ‎Our country has lost a rare breed. A leading light from the old generation has been extinguished. He was a complete gentleman whose honesty, commitment and dedication to the unity of Nigeria will forever be cherished.

“Dan Masani’s name will continue to be identified with everything positive about Nigeria and its people. Whenever the future generation reads about Dan Masani, they will encounter a man who was cherished and respected by the high and mighty from all parts of the country,” the statement added.

The governor also condoled his Kano state counterpart, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II and the entire people of Kano State over the loss.

