Tambuwal Pays Sallah Homage To Bafarawa In Sokoto

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

In continuation of his Sallah homage, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, yesterday visited former governor, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa at his residence within the metropolis.

Though, Tambuwal and Bafarawa were said to have met behind closed doors, however a source in the former governors house told LEADERSHIP That, Tambuwal was there to pay the usual traditional Sallah homage.

LEADERSHIP gathefed that, former governor, Attahiru Bafarawa only returned to the state yesterday from Saudi Arabia where he went for the lesser hajj.

It was further gathered that, governor, Aminu Waziri Tamnuwal visited few hours after Bafarawa’s return to Sokoto state.

Though, the source from the later’s residence who prefer anonymity, said there was no cause for alarm hence, it’s a usual tradition of giving honour to whom honour is due not minding political differences.

“After all, Attahiru Bafarwa still remained the torch bearer of Sokoto’s politics been the first elected governor after the return to democracy in 1999.

“Aside that, he is still very much with the people at all-times and has a lot of followers as a People’s Democratic (PDP) chieftain,” said the source.

The post Tambuwal Pays Sallah Homage To Bafarawa In Sokoto appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

