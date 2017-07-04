Tammy Abraham “really excited” to get going at Swansea City – Sports Mole
Tammy Abraham "really excited" to get going at Swansea City
Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham has admitted that he was persuaded to join Swansea City on loan by their attractive style of play. The 19-year-old completed his season-long switch to the Swans on Tuesday afternoon, reportedly turning down the …
Nigerian youngster Tammy Abraham signs new contract at Chelsea
Swansea sign Tammy Abraham on season-long loan
Chelsea's Tammy Abraham joins Swansea on loan and signs new contract
