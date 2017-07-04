Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tanzania orders arrest of opposition MP for insulting president – Channel NewsAsia

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Channel NewsAsia

Tanzania orders arrest of opposition MP for insulting president
Channel NewsAsia
Tanzanian authorities ordered the detention of an opposition lawmaker on Tuesday for insulting President John Magufuli, days after the president ordered officials to take action against 'incitement'. FILE PHOTO: Tanzania's President John Magufuli
Opposition MP to be arrested for insulting presidentTUKO.CO.KE
Tanzania: Bawacha Condemns Magufuli's Move On Teen MothersAllAfrica.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.