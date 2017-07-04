Tanzania orders arrest of opposition MP for insulting president – Channel NewsAsia
|
Channel NewsAsia
|
Tanzania orders arrest of opposition MP for insulting president
Channel NewsAsia
Tanzanian authorities ordered the detention of an opposition lawmaker on Tuesday for insulting President John Magufuli, days after the president ordered officials to take action against 'incitement'. FILE PHOTO: Tanzania's President John Magufuli …
Opposition MP to be arrested for insulting president
Tanzania: Bawacha Condemns Magufuli's Move On Teen Mothers
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!