Tanzania Stun South Africa In COSAFA Cup Q/Final

COSAFA Cup hosts and 2016 champions South Africa were dumped out of the regional tournament on Sunday by Tanzania in a shock result.

Elias Maguri scored the winner in the 18th minute as minnows Tanzania upset Bafana Bafana 1-0 in the quarter-final clash in Rustenburg.

Bafana Bafana were favourites to win the tournament despite fielding a second-string squad.

New head coach Stuart Baxter handed out debuts to eight players as Bafana were expected to cruise into the semi-finals.

But it was Tanzania who took the lead in the first half when Maguri fired in a low shot as the South Africa defence failed to clear their lines.

South Africa only last month defeated the Super Eagles 2-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo in Baxter’s first match in charge in his second spell as Bafana boss.

The post Tanzania Stun South Africa In COSAFA Cup Q/Final appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

