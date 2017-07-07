Taraba govt, UNODC train 100 on drugs treatment, rehabilitation

Taraba state government in collaboration with United Nations’ Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) yesterday commenced training of 100 drugs treatment practitioners to provide evidence- based drugs treatment in the state. At the flag off of the training workshop in Jalingo, governor Ishaku said the training was not just the commitment of his administration to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

