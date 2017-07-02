Tax compliance made easy

The nation’s hitherto rigid tax regime is about to witness a revolution of some sorts with the introduction of Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) initiative, which offers numerous incentives for individuals and corporate bodies willing to remain tax compliant, reports Ibrahim Apekhade Yusuf

One of the toughest jobs ever, a fellow once remarked, is getting people to fulfill the civic obligation of readily paying their taxes without necessarily being coaxed. How true!

Whether at the local, state and federal levels, revenue mobilisation, especially through tax collection has never been an easy task as tax officials are always at the mercy of individuals and corporate bodies who have since developed means and ways of cleverly evading taxes or even pay little or nothing in terms of their tax obligations to the state.

A nation of tax evaders

The received wisdom out there is that Nigeria is sadly, a nation of tax evaders, which is why revenue generation in terms of tax collection leaves nothing to cheer about when compared to other countries where citizens consider payment of taxes as a matter of national importance.

Of course, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the agency saddled with the responsibility of collecting tax revenue on behalf of the federal government has continuously made the necessary noise about the fact that payment of taxes, are being observed in the breach, especially among majority of Nigerians to no avail

Expectedly, public officials especially members of the economic management team, including the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has continuously voiced her concern over what she described as the country’s poor tax profile judging by the unprecedented number of the populace yet to be in the tax net.

Speaking at a public forum recently, Adeosun had lamented that only 20% of 70m taxable adults in Nigeria pay tax. She spoke at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE and Bloomberg CEO Roundtable Session in Lagos.

According to her, “Only about 14 million active tax payers (20 per cent) of an estimated 70 million economically active corporate bodies and individuals pay tax annually in Nigeria. Out of that number, majority are Pay As You Earn (PAYE), who pays amidst widespread malpractice resulting in having only half of the actual income being subjected to tax.”

She said there is documented evidence that in the entire nation, only 214 people pay tax of over N20 million and they are all in Lagos state.

Adeosun sounded it clear that, if the country were to witness real growth, it must address the tax revenue generation issues and do so aggressively even if it would mean stepping on big toes.

On the solution to poor infrastructure base in Nigeria, the Minister said the federal government had spent over N1.2 trillion on capital projects in the past 12 months.

This is aimed at reducing the complaints of both foreign and local investors on how poor infrastructure is discouraging their interest in Nigeria.

To that effect, government is said to have pledged to continue to prioritise infrastructure spending until there is noticeable improvement.

On road spending she said N200 billion was spent in 2016, which compares to N19 billion in 2015 while transport and aviation received N143 billion compared to N6 billion in 2015.

“We intend to revive Public Private Partnership (PPP) in Nigeria and trying to revive existing and failed PPP projects.

“Though Nigeria’s private sector is efficient, creative and resilient, it needs predictability in policy, hence our (government) resolve to sustain introduction of new assets clause of guaranteed instruments that will provide adequate safeguard for the protection of private capital,” she told her audience.

She disclosed that the federal government had already signed Global Convention on base erosion and Profit shifting Act, which do not allow companies that generate profit in Nigeria to evade taxes by shifting their profit to countries or jurisdiction where little or no tax is payable.

Lamenting on the fact that many Nigerians do not pay tax as expected, Adeosun said that revenue mobilisation is key to the success of the country’s economic reform agenda.

She stated further: “To do this, we must amend Nigeria’s low level of tax compliance. Our tax to Gross Domestic Product of 6 per cent suggests widespread ignorance of our tax laws.”

Finally a tax-friendly regime!

For long, the need for tax amnesty for tax defaulters was hotly debated in some quarters. But only Edo state government, under Governor Godwin Obaseki has yet ran with the idea. But thankfully, the federal government, it does appear, has also borrowed a leaf from Edo state.

At a well attended ceremony in Abuja last Thursday, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo launched the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) initiative, which has been described as a revolution in tax administration and management.

VAIDS is an initiative designed to encourage voluntary disclosure of previously undisclosed assets and income for the purpose of payment of all outstanding tax liabilities.

The scheme would be implemented by the FIRS in collaboration with all 36 State Internal Revenue Services and the FCT. Government would gather intelligence locally and through various international conventions and multilateral agreements to obtain information required for prosecution of defaulting taxpayers or those who make false declarations. An international forensic and asset tracing company has been engaged to support this process.

No longer at ease with tax evaders

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday during the unveiling of Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo explained that VAIDS will be operated from July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 to give opportunity to tax defaulters to regularise their tax affairs.

Osinbajo who also signed executive order to support the scheme, said those who have diverted Nigeria’s legitimate tax revenues abroad or concealed them at home should face the full force of the law.

According to him only 214 Nigerians located in Lagos State are paying taxes of N20 million and above annually.

He also said that about 914 Nigerians, all located in Lagos State except two in Ogun State, pay taxes of N10 million and above annually.

Osinbajo said government is committed to tax revenue accountability, adding that tax revenues would be a driver of real lasting progress in the country.

Explaining further, the Acting President said: “The issue of accountability in tax revenue is one that this government is fully ready and able to address. In our war on waste and inefficiency at all levels we have positioned ourselves to ensure that tax revenues will be a driver of real lasting progress.

“Based on information on tax evasion that is now available, our personal preference is that those who have diverted Nigeria’s legitimate tax revenues abroad or concealed them at home, should taste the full force of the law. However, the extent of noncompliance coupled with the urgent need to revive the economy has persuaded all of our policy makers that we adopt the pragmatic approach of declaring a time limited programme of the VAIDS.

“VAIDS will be operated from July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018. It will be supported by an executive order that I will sign into law today. VAIDS will offer a once in a lifetime opportunity to those in default to regularise their tax affairs.

“This is an offer in the spirit of national reconciliation and rebuilding and must be taken as such. In addition because we understand that those some tax payers may have challenges raising tax, we have built in a system that will allow those owing to pay over a period of time subject to conditions.

“Upon expiry of the scheme we will consider those who have failed to take advantage of this offer or who have declared falsely, to be wilful tax defaulters and economic saboteurs.

“We will then proceed with aggressive investigation with a view to criminal prosecution. We will also publish a tax defaulters list to name and shame those refusing to do the right thing.”

Renewed drive for tax collection

The federal government has revealed plans to hire 7,500 graduates as it targets to increase the number of taxpayers in the country in the next two years from the current 14 million to 17 million.

The plan was made known by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, when she spoke at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja in company of the executive chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Babatunde Fowler, and other top officials in the ministry.

According to Adeosun, the 7,500 graduates to be recruited by the federal government will work as community tax liaison officers to improve the level of tax consciousness in the country, adding that they would be recruited under the government N-Power programme for a two-year period with a payment of N30, 000 as salary.

Graduates that will be given priority for the jobs during recruitment will be those with backgrounds in accounting, economics and similar fields, she said.

“We will be recruiting them through N-Power and they can apply through the website of the Federal Ministry of Finance or through the N-Power website. It’s a two year fixed contract and they will be deployed in states and attached to states’ internal revenue service or the FIRS.

“Their job is to improve the level of education on Nigeria’s tax system. Our tax system is progressive, meaning those who earn less should pay less, and those who earn more should pay more. A lot of people don’t know that. So it’s a chance to get people on ground to answer all these pertinent questions,” Adeosun revealed.

The minister, who encouraged intelligent graduates interested in pursuing a profession in tax administration to apply for the job, maintained that, the exercise was extremely important for the fiscal sustainability of the states since most of the revenue for the states apart, from FAAC, is supposed to come from tax.

“So if we improve the number of taxpayers, we will be improving the fiscal health of our state governments as well as the federal government.

“It’s an important initiative for the nation as we undertake reforms to reduce our overdependence on oil. We have to make sure that everyone who is economically active pays tax, no matter how little, they have to contribute to the pool,” she said.

Shockingly however, Adeosun, when was asked how much the federal government intends to pay the graduates; said that those who would be employed under the scheme will be paid N30, 000 monthly.

