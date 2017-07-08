Tboss, Bassey to host “Funnybone Untamed 2” – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Tboss, Bassey to host “Funnybone Untamed 2”
Vanguard
Ex – Big Brother Naija housemates, Tokunbo Idowu popularly called Tboss and Bassey Ekpenyong have been confirmed as hosts for 'Funnybone Untamed 2' on Sunday July 9, 2017 at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. TBoss. The duo will be …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!