Tboss Responds To Comments About Her Body Weight | Photos

BBNaija’s TBoss took to her Snapchat page to respond and poke fun at some comments made by people about her weight. Saying she was not”fat”, the reality star described herself as “Phat – Pretty, Hot and Tempting” Source: Naijaloaded

