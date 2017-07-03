TBWA takes over marketing and communication at MTN Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT REPORTER| MTN Uganda has announced that its integrated marketing and communication function will be taken over by TBWA Uganda with effect from July 1, 2017.

MTN said the decision was made public “following successful completion of a transition process from its former agency Metropolitan Republic.

In a press statement released in Kampala on Friday, MTN said the agency changeover from Metropolitan Republic to TBWA follows “a rigorous evaluation process, which began in March 2016, when six major global agency networks were invited to tender.”

TBWA Uganda is one of the largest advertising agencies in Uganda and affiliate member of TBWA\Worldwide. They are part of Omnicom Group, global leaders in marketing, with capabilities and affiliates in the areas of creative advertising, public relations, media and digital services.

Omnicom Group was recently appointed by MTN as the Group’s Integrated Marketing Communications agency; and is in the process of carrying out a similar transition to support MTN’s business in all markets where it has a presence.

MTN Uganda’s CEO, Wim Vanhelleputte said the entry of the new agency “comes at the right time when MTN Uganda is working to assert its market presence and reinforce leadership in an increasingly competitive environment.”

“We believe that TBWA with its experience and innovative approach which includes new and exciting ways of engaging the market, will inject a strong and fresh impetus to our corporate and brand proposition”

The appointment by MTN Group of Omnicom Group spans the areas of brand, media, digital, public relations, internal communication and sponsorships, across MTN’s functional areas of marketing, consumer, enterprise business, digital services, corporate affairs, human resources and investor relations at a Group level, as well as the company’s operations.

MTN Group has operations in Afghanistan, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Cyprus, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Republic, Iran, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, Swaziland, Syria, Uganda, Yemen and Zambia

“Omnicom was selected based on having met the functional and commercial requirements which included scope of work, industry and geographic track record, proposed resource capabilities, informed by specified risk and financial capabilities,” said MTN in a statement.

MTN Uganda launched in 1998 and is the leading communications operator in Uganda, offering mobile and fixed telecommunications, mobile money services and internet service provisioning.

