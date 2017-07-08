Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Teachers strip and flog students for coming late to school – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Teachers strip and flog students for coming late to school
NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.com gathered that some students in a public school were humiliated by some of their teachers who stripped and flogged them for coming late to school. Teachers have been known to devise several means of punishing their students when they err, but …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.