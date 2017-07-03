Pages Navigation Menu

Tears As Nollywood Actress, Remi Oshodi Surutu Loses Daughter

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Remi Oshodi Surutu and her family have been thrown into gloom and mourning following the death of her daughter, Ayo. The sad passing away of the young lady was announced on social media by Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi who revealed his shock. Yomi Fabiyi on his social media page wrote: “Rest in Peace…

