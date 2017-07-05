Tears, tributes as elder statesman, Maitama Sule, goes home – Vanguard
Tears, tributes as elder statesman, Maitama Sule, goes home
Vanguard
THE flood of tears and tributes for elder statesman and Nigeria's former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Alhaji Maitama Sule, continued to flow, yesterday, as his remains were committed to mother earth. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by …
Thousands of sympathisers attend Sule's funeral prayer in Kano
Nigeria: Pandemonium As Thousands Bid Farewell to Maitama Sule
