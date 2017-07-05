Tears, tributes as elder statesman, Maitama Sule, goes home

By Clifford Ndujihe, Victor Ahiuma-Young, Anayo Okoli, AbdulSalam Muhammad & Boluwaji Obahopo

THE flood of tears and tributes for elder statesman and Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Alhaji Maitama Sule, continued to flow, yesterday, as his remains were committed to mother earth.

A host of eminent Nigerians and leaders stormed the ancient city of Kano to pay their last respects and witness the interment of the erudite politician, who died in Cairo, Egypt, aged 87, on Monday.

Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, led the Federal Government delegation.

Alhaji Maitama Sule’s internment started with funeral prayers led by Chief Imam of Kano State, Professor Sani Zahradeen, at the Emir’s Palace at 6:08pm, with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, his Deputy, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, in attendance.

Other dignitaries include Minister of Interior, Lt- Gen. Abdurrahman Danbazau (retd) and the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

There were also Minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu; Minister of Defence, Brig-Gen. Mansur Dan’ali (retired); Accountant-General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris; governors of Jigawa, Bauchi, Sokoto and Borno states among others.

Members of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, such as Professor Ango Abdullahi, Galadiman Katsina and District Head of Malumfashi, Justice Mamman Nasir and business moguls, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal and Alhaji Samaila Funtua, former Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Coomasie, and Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, former Secretary to the Federal Government, Yayale Ahmed, Nigerian former Ambassador to China, Aminu Wali, and Professor Atahiru Jega, among others, also witnessed the funeral.

NLC mourns, condoles Kano State

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, in a condolence letter by its President, Mr. Auba Wabba, to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, described the frontline nationalist as a worker, a politician, a diplomat and a national icon who opened his doors to all Nigerians irrespective of their creed.

“It is with a profound sense of loss and yet gratitude to God whose will in our lives we cannot question, that I, on behalf of the Nigeria Labour Congress, write to condole with the Government and people of Kano State on the death of our elder statesman and Danmasanin Kano, Alhaji Maitama Sule.

“A man of personable character, intense knowledge, good humor and inimitable oratorial skill, Alhaji Maitama Sule was a nationalist and one of the last symbols of the golden era of Nigeria,’’ the letter read in part.

Gov Bello urges FG to immortalise Maitama Sule

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has called on the Federal Government to immortalise the late politician because he was a “sterling example of a nationalist who was committed to the unity and progress of Nigeria” and his life was a lesson in unity and integrity.”

Bello, who stated this through his Director General, Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, said Maitama Sule’s demise represents a “reflective period for a nation whose unity is facing challenges”.

Bello said: “Maitama Sule was irrevocably dedicated to the service of his fatherland from birth to death. It is instructive for our leaders to learn from the life of our great father, a great nationalist and believer in a greater Nigeria. His demise at this critical time of our national life will be difficult to deal with as he represented a united, prosperous and great Nigeria.’’

I have lost a father – Gov Bindow

Governor Muhammadu Umar Bindow of Adamawa State saw the death of Maitama Sule as a personal and irreparable loss.

In a statement by his Special Assistant (Press and Media Affairs), Mr Martins Dickson, the governor said: “On behalf of myself, my family and the good people of Adamawa State, I wish to condole with the family of Dan Masanin Kano, the government and people of Kano, President Buhari and Nigeria as a whole.

“He was a father to me, mentor and adviser. His counsel and guidance have helped shaped my vision for governance. He was truly a man of honour with good and exemplary patriotic qualities. I have lost a father and a big influence in my life.’’

He was a stabilising influence in Nigeria – Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, while consoling the Government and people of Kano State over the death of Alhaji Maitama Sule, described him as a stabilizing influence.

Ikpeazu, in condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, said: “Alhaji Sule was a major stabilizing influence in Nigeria. We will surely miss him at this time but we give God thanks for allowing us share same space with him for 87 years. On behalf of myself and the good people of Abia State, I pray that God will grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

He laid the foundation for development of arts and culture – Runsewe

The Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians in commiserating with the family of Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule on the death of the great Nigerian Icon.

In a release at Abuja, Otunba Runsewe said that Maitama Sule will be remembered for the many contributions he made towards the development of Nigeria, especially in the area of arts and culture.

He said that as the pioneer Chairman of NCAC Board in 1975, Maitama Sule laid a solid foundation for the development of the arts and culture sector of the nation, adding that he was at the forefront of the promotion of Nigeria’s cultural values.

We have lost a forthright leader – Fayemi

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a statement by Olayinka Oyebode, his Special Assistant on Media, said ‘’a good man, forthright leader, last of the titans is gone.’’

Fayemi said Ambassador Maitama Sule’s death has robbed the country of a true patriot, nationalist and peace maker.

Describing the late Ambassador as a distinguished leader, political thinker, strategist, foremost diplomat, courageous politician and elder statesman who brought a touch of courage and candour to whatever he did, Dr Fayemi recalled his relationship with the late leader, whom he also described as a man who possessed a great depth of wisdom and wit and a leader with a huge sense of history. He added that every encounter with the late politician revealed his good nature, his oratorical prowess, as well as his passion for the unity and greatness of Nigeria.

The Minister recalled his last meeting with the late politician in Abuja, last week, after he took ill. “Before then we were putting finishing touches to his book launch. Little did I know that that would be our last meeting.”

Nigeria has lost a colossus – Labour Minister

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige said Alhaji Sule’s death is a monumental loss to Nigeria.

“Maitama Sule was a colossus whose life and time is a book, a must-read for all Nigerians interested in building a great nation. He zealously loved Nigeria and left worthy examples for the present and future generations to build on, says a statement by the Special Assistant, Media to the Minister, Nwachukwu Obidiwe.

“As Minister of Mines and Power in the First Republic, Maitama Sule developed the blueprint that would make Nigeria a truly independent and self-reliant nation, taking bumper advantage of the abundant natural endowments in that critical sector. And as Nigeria’s Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, heading the world body’s committee on Apartheid in the second Republic, Sule’s formidable representation strengthened the huge shoulders of Nigeria as the fulcrum in the rallying cry against Apartheid,” Ngige said.

“The future generations of Nigeria will read in history, the oratory in Maitama Sule that reverberated across national climes and cleavages. The present and future generations will sorely miss this repository of knowledge, whose finger tips snap with the ancient and modern political history of Nigeria, even at old age.”

Nigeria has lost an icon – Kalu

Former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Kalu, lamented the demise of the politician stating that the nation has lost a rare gem.

The former governor, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, acknowledged the contributions of the deceased to the socio-political development of Nigeria, noting that the late elder statesman lived a purposeful life worthy of emulation.

Kalu, who tasked leaders to emulate the outstanding qualities of the late philanthropist, urged members of the Maitama Sule family to uphold the good legacy their patriarch left behind, adding that the deceased will be remembered for his passion for justice, equity and fairness.

Okorocha pays tribute

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, said with “the demise of Alhaji Sule, the nation and indeed, Africa have lost one of the finest and vocal nationalists who had lived his life preaching peace and unity of purpose for the nation.

“As a federal minister and Nigerian Ambassador to the United Nation respectively and even as the then leader of the Northern Elders Forum, the Dan Masanin Kano displayed exemplary leadership and commitment to service for the good of all.’’

He was known for pragmatic politics – Umahi

To Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, Maitama Sule was a consummate orator, politician and diplomat and a good player when politics is involved. He called on the people of Kano State and Nigeria in general to remember the late diplomat for his pragmatic politics in the First Republic.

“His demise at this critical stage of our nation is indeed a great loss to his family, Kano state government and Nigeria in general; he was a very vocal elder statesman and had at one point or the other insisted on a united federalism where all the components would be treated equally and equitably. I therefore urge his people to immortalize him by upholding his great good virtues which stood him out amongst his peers.”

He served with all his ability – Jigawa gov

Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State described the deceased as “a prominent community leader, who served his people ‘’with all ability; an eloquent politician like no one in his time and a prominent traditional title holder that earned respect from all.’’

Obaseki condoles Nigeria, Kano Govt

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, in his condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. John Mayaki, to the people and government of Kano state, Governor Obaseki recalled that the former minister actively engaged in the promotion of peace and security in the continent, working tirelessly through various diplomatic initiatives as Nigeria’s representative to the United Nations and as chairman of the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid.

He said, “On behalf of the Government and the People of Edo state, and myself, I wish to convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and People of Kano state and the entire Nation on the demise of Alhaji Maitama Sule”.

Obaseki said the late elderstatesman played a crucial role in promoting and facilitating the country’s steady tackling of corruption, growth and development.’’

Maitama’s death saddest moment for Nigeria – Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has described the death of Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, as one of the saddest moments for the nation as it robs Nigeria of one of its voices of reason whose level of patriotism was supreme.

Governor Masari in a statement by his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi to condole the Kano state government, his family and people of the state over the death of Maitama Sule, said: “It is with sadness and great sense of loss that I received the news of the death of elder statesman and fine gentleman, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano.

“His death ranks as one of the saddest moments for the nation in recent times, as it robs Nigeria of one of its voices of reason whose level of patriotism was supreme. His deathcame at a time of great tribulations for the nation, when his interventions would have come very handy.

“Alhaji Maitama Sule’s commitment for the Nigerian cause was unquestionable. He has lived and died a life of service to the fatherland, and Nigeria and Nigerians would surely miss this great patriot.’’

We have lost a rare breed – Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto said it was a great loss.

In a statement issued by spokesperson to the governor, Malam Imam Imam yesterday, Tambuwal said that the late orator and former diplomat was a complete gentleman and good citizen who dedicated his life to the unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

“The people and government of Sokoto State received with shock, the news of the passage of Dan Masanin Kano, Alhaji Maitama Sule. Our country has lost a rare breed. A leading light from the old generation has been extinguished. He was a complete gentleman whose honesty, commitment and dedication to the unity of Nigeria will forever be cherished.’’

He was a nationalist to the core – Gov Sani

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello said Alhaji Maitama Sule was a nationalist to the core who consistently spoke on, and fought for unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, described the death of Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule as a huge loss to the Emirate Council, people and government of Kano state and indeed the nation as a whole.

The governor stated that the void left behind by the demise of the octogenarian would be difficult to fill but we have to take solace in the fact that his was a fulfilled and almost unblemished life in the service to the Creator and humanity.’’

