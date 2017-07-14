TECNO Announces Exclusive Sales of Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition Smartphone at SLOT Systems outlets

TECNO Mobile, leading mobile phone maker and ‘Official Tablet and Handset Partner of the Manchester City Football Club’, announced exclusive sales agreement with SLOT Systems outlets today. The contractual partnership provides for the exclusive nation-wide distribution of Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition smartphones.

Addressing the media on the partnership and unveiling of the Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition, Attai Oguche, Deputy Marketing Manager, PR, offline events and sponsorships, TECNO Nigeria said: “TECNO aims to leverage SLOT Systems’ nationwide presence to connect with local consumers who wish to experience or buy the flagship. “

“Only 200 units of Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition Smartphones will ship to Nigeria this summer and we want to make the distribution nationwide. SLOT Systems stands out as the retail partner that can deliver high quality of customer service for this unique flagship.” Attai Oguche added.

“Over the past decade, SLOT Systems Ltd. has been delivering tailor-made customer service to Nigeria’s mobile phone consumers by leveraging advanced technology and trained personnel,” said Nnamdi Ezeigbo MD, SLOT Systems Ltd. “We are happy to partner with TECNO to provide our consumers with unparalleled mobile experience with the introduction of the new Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition smartphones.”

TECNO Camon CX flagship is the latest in a line of photo-focused smartphones of the TECNO Camon series; best known for its premium camera upgrades and pocket friendly price tag. The Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition features the City blue color and includes the official crest on the reverse.

Camon CX Manchester City Limited edition stays true to the revolutionary pixel sensor and denoising camera technologies of the latest Camon CX/ CX Air flagships.

Like Camon CX/CX Air, the phone also comes with dual cameras hosting 4-in-1 light denoising technology. This means the signal-to-noise (SNR) capability is 1.7 times better than the average smartphone and has an incredible capability to shoot beautiful, stunning photography in low-light.

Each pixel sensor on the 16MP front and back cameras detect and transmit light from any image as independent signals that collectively forms the final image of a picture. This state-of-the-art camera technology results in selfies that are thirty percent brighter than selfies from average smartphones.

This unique smartphone standout features such as full-metal casing in City blue, a laser-etched Manchester City crest on the rear and an upgraded storage space of 4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM, much bigger than Camon CX.

Customers who unbox the new phone will also enjoy customized gift packs including a City branded selfie stick, water bottle and Bluetooth speakers.

The Camon CX Manchester City Limited edition will ship mid-July to Nigeria. Pre-order at SLOT outlets from the 17th – 21st of July 2017.

More Photos from the launch below:

###

About Tecno Mobile

TECNO Mobile, born in 2006, is a premium mobile phone brand of Transsion Holdings. As the first dual-SIM handset supplier in Africa, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally”. By now, TECNO has spread its presence in around 50 countries across the globe. Its product portfolio comprises of smartphones, tablets and feature phones.

Adhering to the brand essence of “Experience More”, TECNO is committed to enriching customers’ recreational life by providing customized quality products. In 2014 and 2015, TECNO maintained top 20 “Most Admired Brands in Africa” as per African Business, the most influential business magazine in the continent. In 2014, TECNO was awarded the International Quality Crown Award in the Gold Category in London.

As a fast-growing international brand, TECNO has achieved an accumulative sales volume of 120 million units. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide.

TECNO is fully supported by Transsion’s strength in manufacturing, R&D and after sales services. With 5 manufacturing units around the world, the company is capable of producing 300,000+ handsets per day. Transsion R&D centres are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Lagos (Nigeria) and Nairobi (Kenya) with more than 800 experienced professionals, which are paired with an outstanding design team in France. Transsion’s after sales service brand has 1000+ service touch points globally powered by 4 repair factories to provide unequalled support to TECNO consumers.

For more information please visit www.tecno-mobile.com

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club whose roots began in East Manchester in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, four League Championship titles, including two Premier League titles, and five FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of four teams comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC, Melbourne City FC and Yokohama F-Marinos among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and Champions’ League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a world-leading first team training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit:www.mancity.com

Find Out More

Press Contact

Chukwudi Vincent Jr. Uzoegbu

Tel: +234 703 378 9071

Email: vincent@teksightedge.com

Charles Edosomwan

Tel: +234 706 966 0271

Email: charles@teksightedge.com

The post TECNO Announces Exclusive Sales of Camon CX Manchester City Limited Edition Smartphone at SLOT Systems outlets appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

