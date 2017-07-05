Tecno Mobile rewards 7 loyal customers with expense paid trip to Tarkwa Bay

Committed to giving back to its customers, Tecno Mobile at the weekend rewarded seven of its lucky customers with an all-expense paid trip to Tarkwa Bay at an event tagged #TECNOFansThatBond activity.

The activity was put to together by Tecno Mobile as a result of the support and loyalty enjoyed over the years from its customers.

Customers who participated were asked to speak on how passionate and loyal they are with the Tecno brand and send their entries as comments under the pinned competition post on the company’s Social media pages with the hashtag #TECNOFansThatBond.

At the end of the competition, entries were chosen after which winners were rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to the prestigious Tarkwa Bay resort.

One of the two super fans recognized as Tecno’s most loyal fans, Onoja, could not hide her excitement: “I am very glad to have been selected to enjoy such an amazing experience. This is very thoughtful of TECNO and this trip has only made me a more committed and loyal fan of TECNO”.

Reiterating the brand’s assurance to its loyal customers, an Executive of TECNO Mobile, Israel Ogunseye said “TECNO appreciates its customers and fans and is committed to enriching their lives through experiences such as this, and also rewarding them regularly in numerous ways. The brand will continually adhere to its brand promise of experience more while making life easy for consumers through its sophisticated products”.

For a brand that has thrived on the support and loyalty it has enjoyed over the years from its customers globally, this was a worthwhile experience for the Tecno loyalists and another way to nurture the brand-customer bond.

