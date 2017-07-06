Pages Navigation Menu

Teenage Duo Zaniolo And Odgaard Join Inter

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports

Serie A giants, Inter Milan have completed the signing of two teenage sensations, Nicolo Zaniolo and Jens Odgaard.

Zaniolo, a midfielder and Odgaard, a striker both 18, joined the Nerrazzurri late on Wednesday.

Both players have been included in Inter’s 25-man squad for preseason training, with Barbosa left out amid an exit from the club.

Zaniolo signed a five-year contract at the San Siro, while Odgaard will be at the club till 2021.

