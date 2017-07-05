Teenager marries 71-year old widow, threatens suicide if stopped [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Teenager marries 71-year old widow, threatens suicide if stopped [VIDEO]
Daily Post Nigeria
A 16-year-old teenager, Selamat Riayadi, has married a 71-year old widow named only as Rohaya, after threatening to commit suicide if his family blocked the marriage. The wedding, which took place in their home village of Karangendah in Indonesia, was …
Indonesian boy, 16, marries 71-year-old woman
Woman, 71, marries her 16-year-old toy boy in Indonesia
Boy, 16, marries 71-year-old woman after couple threaten suicide pact if their families didn't allow wedding
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!