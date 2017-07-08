“Tegs, all your dreams will come true” – Read RMD’s sweet message to his son – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
“Tegs, all your dreams will come true” – Read RMD's sweet message to his son
BellaNaija
Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo took to his Instagram page to share the sweetest message to his son, Tega who is celebrating his birthday today. He wrote: His was the first birth I witnessed. That phenomenon is amazing. I had heard of knees buckling so I was …
Richard Mofe-Damijo: 10+Buzz Facts You Should Know About The Showbiz Icon
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!