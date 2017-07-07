Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TEKNO FIRE BACK AT WIZKID!! “Please Go And Do Your HIV Test, Good Health Fall On You”

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tekno may have landed himself smack in the middle of the ongoing beef between Davido and Wizkid. In case you missed it – Olamide dropped a new song “Summer Body” featuring Davido in which the DMW boss, Davido disses Wizkid on. Here is what Davido said on the Song:- “With our Yankee passport, Dem say we local. You better catch up, …

The post TEKNO FIRE BACK AT WIZKID!! “Please Go And Do Your HIV Test, Good Health Fall On You” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.