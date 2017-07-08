Pages Navigation Menu

Tekno gives out N5million on Twitter

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment

Award winning singer, Tekno, who recently apologized to Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has taken to his twitter account to announce his plans to help his fans and non fans. The ‘Pana’ crooner disclosed that he’d be giving out 5m Naira this evening to Nigerian entrepreneurs looking to start small businesses and also students trying to pay their school …

