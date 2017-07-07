Tekno Giving Out N5Million On Twitter To People With School Fees Issues And SMEs

Nigerian Musician, Tekno is currently giving out money to Nigerians with small businesses and school fee issues until it totals five million naira. Tekno returned to twitter, because he wanted to partake in the Wizkid and Davido Feud. At least something good came out of it. Source: Twitter

