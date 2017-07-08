Pages Navigation Menu

Tekno sets Aside N5m to help Small Businesses & Students – BellaNaija

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment


Tekno sets Aside N5m to help Small Businesses & Students
Made Men Music Group frontline act Tekno has set aside N5 million to support small businesses and students on social media. The singer took to his Twitter page today to announce that he is prepared to help small businesses as well as students

