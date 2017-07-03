Telecos pressure NCC revisits suspended Data Floor Price – TheNewsGuru
|
Guardian
|
Telecos pressure NCC revisits suspended Data Floor Price
TheNewsGuru
Telecommunications operators have urged Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to as a matter of urgency revisit the suspended data floor price in order to save them from distress. Data Floor Plan Price is a partial price control measure, which is …
Data consumption surges as subscribers seek service improvement
Telcos Lose 5.8m Voice Subscribers, Gain 41.5% Data Usage in Q1
