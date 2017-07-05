Pages Navigation Menu

Tell your members to start using condoms – Nigerian government tasks religious leaders

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

The National Population Commission has called on religious leaders to start encouraging their members on the importance child-spacing. The commission urged them to encourage their followers to start using female contraceptives and condoms. The NPC Chairman, Eze Duruiheoma (SAN), said this at an event held in commemoration of the 2017 World Population Day in Abuja […]

