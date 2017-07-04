Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Temi Otedola Prepares To Whet Fans’ Appetite With New Cooking Show (Watch)

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Temi Otedola recently launched her own cooking show. The fashion designer seems quite eager to try her hands on new things. It’s a cooking show where the fashionista gets to try on experimental meals and also get lulled away by the piano skills of her chef. Temi Otedola is the sister to DJ Cuppy and second …

The post Temi Otedola Prepares To Whet Fans’ Appetite With New Cooking Show (Watch) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.