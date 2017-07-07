Tension As Indian Immigration Officers Goes House To House Where Nigerians Live In India, Plans To Deport Them Back To Nigeria(Photos)

According to the story shared by Onyeoma,a Nigerian man who lives in Mumbai,Indian immigration officers have being going from house to house since yesterday in New Delhi,breaking into houses where Nigerians live,deporting them.He wrote… 'F.R.R.O/immigration of India going to house to house in New Delhi breaking all Nigerian peoples houses arresting to deport them in a city of 3000 Nigerians residing they want to deport 5000 Nigerian back to there country what do you think,means they don't want Nigerians in there country anymore,since yesterday these have been reported to Nigeria embassy but they're not taking any action,many Indians stays in Nigeria over 1 million Indians in Nigeria have no papers share this until our stupid ambassador here takes action,please share until it reaches those in power to help your brothers here'

