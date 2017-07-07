Tesla wins giant battery contract in Australia, has 100-day deadline – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Tesla wins giant battery contract in Australia, has 100-day deadline
Reuters
South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill (R) listens to Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speak during an official ceremony in Adelaide, Australia, July 7, 2017 to announce that Tesla will install the world's largest grid-scale battery in the …
Tesla to create the 'world's largest' lithium-ion battery storage facility in Australia
Tesla to build world's largest lithium ion battery in Australia
Jamestown set to host world's biggest lithium ion battery
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!