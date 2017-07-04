Tha Revue: Hilary ‘The Maveriq’ Ajodo Reviews ‘Roti’

Hilary “The Maveriq” Ajodo of tharevue.com (pronounced “the review dot com”) one of Nigeria’s review resource for local and foreign movies reviews Nollywood movie “Roti” Director: Kunle Afolayan Main Cast: Kate Henshaw, Kunle Afolayan, Fathia Balogun, Toyin Oshinaike and Darimisire Afolayan Genre: Thriller/Drama Release Date: June 30, 2017 ** Diane and Kabir Shittu (Kate Henshaw & Kunle Afolayan) after a long […]

