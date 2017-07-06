Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIFA World Cup Trophy to make the longest-ever journey around a Host Country – FIFA.com

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


FIFA.com

FIFA World Cup Trophy to make the longest-ever journey around a Host Country
FIFA.com
After experiencing a major global football tournament for the first time with the recent FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, Russia is gearing up for an even bigger festival of football in less than 12 months' time. The game's flagship event, the FIFA World
'Ability-wise, Indian players can play abroad'ESPN FC
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: We will target quarter-final finish in upcoming event, says India coachFirstpost
Sports Ministry backs AIFF's bid to host FIFA U-20 World CupThe Indian Express
Complete Sports Nigeria –Mirror.co.uk –The Hindu –India Today
all 155 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.