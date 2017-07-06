The ‘Borg vs. McEnroe’ Trailer Has Finally Arrived [Video]

Seth, it’s here!

We first got wind of the Swedish biographical film focusing on the famous rivalry in October last year.

Now we have the full damn trailer, and it looks so darn good.

Starring Shia LaBeouf as tennis’s bad boy John McEnroe (who is still causing controversy), and Sverrir Gudnason as Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg, the tone of the trailer is super serious.

And we like it.

But, as GQ points out, even if the film is a dud, the style is so on point:

Tennis style has long been a source of inspiration for fashion designers, from Jean Paul Gaultier to Thom Browne to Rei Kawakubo at Comme Des Garçons and Borg’s timeless tennis swagger sweatbands-and-polo-shirts steez is a look that’s been riffed on time and again by athletic brands, high-end labels, and even Wes Anderson (where do you think Richie Tenenbaum got his look from?).

Cue a mass uptake on the already fashionable retro athletic look. Rawr.

Here’s the trailer:

Hey? How sexy?

If you, like me, were not exactly around for the epic battle between the two, the film is focused the 1980 Wimbledon’s Men Single’s Final. Here’s a little context:

The tennis players Björn Borg and John McEnroe met 14 times on the regular tour and 22 times in total, with their on-court rivalry highlighted by their contrasting temperaments and styles. Borg was known for his cool and emotionless demeanor [sic] on court, while McEnroe was famed for his court-side tantrums. Their rivalry extended between 1978 and 1981, with each player winning seven times against the other. Because of their contrasting personalities, their rivalry was described as “Fire and Ice”.

Who better to play McEnroe, hey?

Fans will have to wait until September 15 this year for the movie.

