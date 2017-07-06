The Carmichael Show Canceled By NBC After Three Seasons

NBC has cancelled The Carmichael Show after three seasons

Reports of the show’s end spread Friday after Carmichael announced via statement that he would no longer lead the controversial comedy.

“For three seasons (okay 2.5), I got to make a show that I love with my friends. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was 13,” he said in a statement obtained by our sister site Deadline. “Now, I’m excited to go make other things that I love. Thank you to every person who worked on or watched The Carmichael Show.”

Executives Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman of the show’s production company, 20th Century Fox TV, said in part, “It’s a rarity that a comedy series tackles the social and political issues of the day in such a clever and hilariously funny way. This show was special, and we will miss it.”

“We are enormously proud of The Carmichael Show and Jerrod’s talent and vision to do a classic family sitcom that also taps into issues and relevant stories from the real world. We thank and salute the cast, crew, and producers — and especially Jerrod — for three critically-acclaimed seasons,” NBC said via statement.

Word of cancellation comes just six episodes into Carmichael‘s 13-episode summer run, and just two days after NBC aired its delayed mass shooting episode, originally scheduled for June 14

