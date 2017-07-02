The word made flesh – Coldwater Daily Reporter
|
Coldwater Daily Reporter
|
The word made flesh
Coldwater Daily Reporter
The Gospel of John was written before the close of the first century, AD. He begins in chapter 1 with words that have captivated Christians since they were written, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.
10 Reasons You May Not Be Healed
Pop Star's Journey to Hell and Back
Understanding the power of the Holy Communion
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!