The date of burial of Remi Surutu’s late daughter announced (photos) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
The date of burial of Remi Surutu's late daughter announced (photos)
NAIJ.COM
Following the report made by NAIJ.com on the death of Ayo, Remi Surutu's first daughter, the burial date of the deceased has been fixed. Popular actress Remi Oshodi who is also known as Remi Surutu has been thrown into a state of mourning after her …
Remi Oshodi Surutu : Actress' daughter to be buried tomorrow
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!