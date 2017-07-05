The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open golf tournament will be played on Thursday 7th July at the Portstewart Golf Club in Co. Londonderry, Northern Ireland. The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:30 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:30 AM Richard Finch Kristoffer Broberg Darren Fichardt 7:40 AM Colm Moriarty Matthieu Pavon Stuart Manley 7:50 AM Thomas Detry Sebastian Heisele Alejandro Cañizares 8:00 AM Victor Dubuisson Matt Wallace Fabrizio Zanotti 8:10 AM Richard Bland Soomin Lee S.S.P Chawrasia 8:20 AM Ricardo Gouveia Andrew Dodt Ashun Wu 8:30 AM Grégory Bourdy Bradley Dredge Joost Luiten 8:40 AM Callum Shinkwin Jason Scrivener Jaco Van Zyl 8:50 AM Simon Dyson James Morrison Hennie Otto 9:00 AM Gary Stal Rikard Karlberg Graeme Storm 9:10 AM Romain Langasque Eduardo De La Riva David Higgins 9:20 AM George Coetzee Lee Slattery Wade Ormsby 9:30 AM Nacho Elvira Sébastien Gros Dermot Mcelroy 12:30 PM Richard Kilpatrick Chris Paisley Alexander Björk 12:40 PM Pablo Larrazábal Anthony Wall Sam Brazel 12:50 PM Mikko Ilonen David Lipsky Jamie Donaldson 1:00 PM Peter Uihlein José María Olazábal Andres Romero 1:10 PM Thomas Pieters Shane Lowry Rafa Cabrera Bello 1:20 PM Tommy Fleetwood Graeme Mcdowell Justin Rose 1:30 PM Andy Sullivan Miguel Angel Jiménez Padraig Harrington 1:40 PM Renato Paratore Thorbjørn Olesen Thomas Bjørn 1:50 PM Jeunghun Wang Dylan Frittelli Alvaro Quiros 2:00 PM Joakim Lagergren Shih-Chang Chan Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2:10 PM Dean Burmester Brett Rumford Marcus Fraser 2:20 PM José-Filipe Lima Peter Hanson Marcel Siem 2:30 PM Sam Walker Simon Thornton Florian Fritsch 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:30 AM Daniel Im Jens Fahrbring Romain Wattel 7:40 AM Maximilian Kieffer Lucas Bjerregaard Joël Stalter 7:50 AM Robert Karlsson Nicolas Colsaerts Michael Hoey 8:00 AM Thongchai Jaidee Alexander Levy Paul Mcginley 8:10 AM Paul Dunne Lee Westwood Tyrrell Hatton 8:20 AM Jon Rahm Hideki Matsuyama Rory McIlroy 8:30 AM Danny Willett Matthew Fitzpatrick Ian Poulter 8:40 AM Andrew Johnston Darren Clarke Søren Kjeldsen 8:50 AM Haotong Li Chris Wood Hideto Tanihara Mark Foster 9:00 AM Paul Lawrie Damien Perrier Grégory Havret 9:10 AM Gary Hurley Pep Angles Ryan Fox 9:20 AM Adrian Otaegui Damien Mcgrane Johan Carlsson 9:30 AM Marcus Armitage Gavin Moynihan Benjamin Hebert 12:30 PM Stephen Gallacher Raphaël Jacquelin David Howell 12:40 PM Robert Rock Nathan Kimsey Matthew Southgate 12:50 PM Brandon Stone Matteo Manassero Edoardo Molinari 1:00 PM Simon Khan Daniel Brooks Alexander Knappe 1:10 PM Richie Ramsay Trevor Immelman Haydn Porteous 1:20 PM Marc Warren Nino Bertasio Julien Quesne 1:30 PM Scott Hend Paul Peterson David Horsey 1:40 PM Bernd Ritthammer Duncan Stewart Paul Waring 1:50 PM Justin Walters Felipe Aguilar Scott Jamieson 2:00 PM Lasse Jensen Chris Hanson Oliver Fisher 2:10 PM Magnus A Carlsson David Drysdale Niclas Fasth 2:20 PM Jorge Campillo Jordan Smith Richard Sterne 2:30 PM Thomas Aiken Ashley Chesters Neil O’briain

