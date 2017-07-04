“The fake recall will fail and very soon” – Dino Melaye

Senator representing Kogi West district Dino Melaye has called on his constituents to remain calm, adding that they “will sail through” the storm on their way. He said this on Twitter Tuesday morning after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the schedule of activities for his recall. 52.3% of electorate in his constituency had […]

