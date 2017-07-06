The Film Blog: Comparisons between The Wedding Party and Isoken are misguided – and unnecessary
So yesterday I saw Isoken…not so sure about it, better than The Wedding Party but not quite there yet. End…
Read » The Film Blog: Comparisons between The Wedding Party and Isoken are misguided – and unnecessary on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!