Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Film Blog: We don’t like the fact that Tina Mba doesn’t get the credit she deserves

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Tina Mba has been in two recent hit Nollywood movies, Isoken and Okafor’s Law. And in both of them she…

Read » The Film Blog: We don’t like the fact that Tina Mba doesn’t get the credit she deserves on YNaija

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.