The Greenbrier Classic 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the Greenbrier Classic 2017 will be played on Friday July 7th at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The Greenbrier Classic 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 Greenbrier Classic 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 Greenbrier Classic round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:00 AM Chad Campbell Jamie Lovemark J.J. Spaun 7:10 AM Kyle Reifers Harold Varner III Trey Mullinax 7:20 AM Ted Potter, Jr. Shawn Stefani Grayson Murray 7:30 AM Jimmy Walker Jim Herman Smylie Kaufman 7:40 AM Billy Hurley III Chris Kirk Nick Taylor 7:50 AM James Hahn Gary Woodland Stewart Cink 8:00 AM John Huh Spencer Levin Martin Flores 8:10 AM Stuart Appleby Brendon de Jonge Patton Kizzire 8:20 AM Tim Wilkinson Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Blayne Barber 8:30 AM Harris English Whee Kim Brett Stegmaier 8:40 AM Bobby Gates Ryan Brehm Curtis Luck 8:50 AM Brandon Hagy Bobby Wyatt Braden Thornberry 9:00 AM Max Homa Richy Werenski Brian Campbell 12:00 PM Ken Duke Carl Pettersson Derek Fathauer 12:10 PM David Hearn Chad Collins Steve Wheatcroft 12:20 PM Greg Owen Roberto Castro Shane Bertsch 12:30 PM David Lingmerth Matt Every Brian Gay 12:40 PM Steven Bowditch Alex Cejka Nick Watney 12:50 PM Russell Henley Hudson Swafford Bill Haas 1:00 PM Jonas Blixt Patrick Reed Charles Howell III 1:10 PM Kevin Streelman Matt Jones Ollie Schniederjans 1:20 PM Bryce Molder Jason Kokrak Ryan Blaum 1:30 PM Angel Cabrera Seung-Yul Noh Andrew Loupe 1:40 PM Jonathan Randolph Seamus Power Joel Dahmen 1:50 PM Willy Wilcox Tom Hoge Joaquin Niemann 2:00 PM Mark Anderson Rick Lamb Alan Cooke 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:00 AM Boo Weekley Ricky Barnes Luke List 7:10 AM Patrick Rodgers Kelly Kraft Xander Schauffele 7:20 AM Cameron Tringale Sung Kang Cameron Percy 7:30 AM Tony Finau Hunter Mahan Webb Simpson 7:40 AM Peter Malnati J.J. Henry Sean O’Hair 7:50 AM Kevin Kisner Si Woo Kim Mackenzie Hughes 8:00 AM Bubba Watson Danny Lee Phil Mickelson 8:10 AM Scott Brown Charlie Beljan Rory Sabbatini 8:20 AM Camilo Villegas Geoff Ogilvy Bill Lunde 8:30 AM Johnson Wagner Morgan Hoffmann Dominic Bozzelli 8:40 AM Nicholas Lindheim Brett Drewitt Ryan Zylstra 8:50 AM Sam Saunders Sebastian Munoz Christian Brand 9:00 AM Miguel Angel Carballo Tyler Aldridge Daniel Obremski 12:00 PM Michael Kim C.T. Pan Mark Hubbard 12:10 PM Ben Crane Robert Garrigus John Daly 12:20 PM Tommy Gainey Zac Blair Michael Putnam 12:30 PM D.A. Points Troy Merritt Ben Martin 12:40 PM Vaughn Taylor J.B. Holmes Vijay Singh 12:50 PM Greg Chalmers Keegan Bradley Luke Donald 1:00 PM Davis Love III Robert Streb K.J. Choi 1:10 PM Graham DeLaet Andres Gonzales J.T. Poston 1:20 PM Jason Bohn Chris Stroud Tyrone Van Aswegen 1:30 PM Scott Stallings Y.E. Yang Tag Ridings 1:40 PM Ryan Armour Julian Etulain Kevin Shields 1:50 PM Brad Fritsch Bryson DeChambeau Davis Love IV 2:00 PM Steven Alker Jonathan Byrd Clayton Portz

