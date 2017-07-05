Pages Navigation Menu

The Greenbrier Classic Field – 2017 Greenbrier Classic Player List

The 2017 Greenbrier Classic will be hosted at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia between Thursday July 6th and Sunday July 9th. The Greenbrier Classic field has been announced includes 156 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Greenbrier Classic, Danny Lee, is included in the tournament entry list. The official Greenbrier Classic player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

The Greenbrier Classic Player List

The Greenbrier Classic field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Greenbrier Classic, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Tyler Aldridge Andres Gonzales Geoff Ogilvy
Steven Alker Bill Haas Greg Owen
Mark Anderson Brandon Hagy C.T. Pan
Stuart Appleby James Hahn Cameron Percy
Ryan Armour David Hearn Carl Pettersson
Blayne Barber Russell Henley D.A. Points
Ricky Barnes J.J. Henry Clayton Portz
Charlie Beljan Jim Herman J.T. Poston
Shane Bertsch Morgan Hoffmann Ted Potter, Jr.
Zac Blair Tom Hoge Seamus Power
Ryan Blaum J.B. Holmes Michael Putnam
Jonas Blixt Max Homa Jonathan Randolph
Jason Bohn Charles Howell III Patrick Reed
Steven Bowditch Mark Hubbard Kyle Reifers
Dominic Bozzelli Mackenzie Hughes Tag Ridings
Keegan Bradley John Huh Patrick Rodgers
Christian Brand Billy Hurley III Rory Sabbatini
Ryan Brehm Matt Jones Sam Saunders
Scott Brown Sung Kang Xander Schauffele
Jonathan Byrd Smylie Kaufman Ollie Schniederjans
Angel Cabrera Michael Kim Kevin Shields
Chad Campbell Whee Kim Webb Simpson
Brian Campbell Chris Kirk Vijay Singh
Miguel Angel Carballo Kevin Kisner J.J. Spaun
Roberto Castro Patton Kizzire Scott Stallings
Alex Cejka Jason Kokrak Shawn Stefani
Greg Chalmers Kelly Kraft Brett Stegmaier
K.J. Choi Rick Lamb Robert Streb
Stewart Cink Danny Lee Kevin Streelman
Chad Collins Spencer Levin Chris Stroud
Alan Cooke Nicholas Lindheim Hudson Swafford
Ben Crane David Lingmerth Vaughn Taylor
Joel Dahmen Luke List Nick Taylor
John Daly Andrew Loupe Braden Thornberry
Brendon de Jonge Davis Love III Cameron Tringale
Bryson DeChambeau Davis Love IV Tyrone Van Aswegen
Graham DeLaet Jamie Lovemark Harold Varner III
Luke Donald Curtis Luck Camilo Villegas
Brett Drewitt Bill Lunde Johnson Wagner
Ken Duke Hunter Mahan Jimmy Walker
Harris English Peter Malnati Nick Watney
Julian Etulain Ben Martin Bubba Watson
Matt Every Troy Merritt Boo Weekley
Derek Fathauer Phil Mickelson Richy Werenski
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Bryce Molder Steve Wheatcroft
Tony Finau Trey Mullinax Willy Wilcox
Martin Flores Sebastian Munoz Tim Wilkinson
Brad Fritsch Grayson Murray Gary Woodland
Tommy Gainey Joaquin Niemann Bobby Wyatt
Robert Garrigus Seung-Yul Noh Y.E. Yang
Bobby Gates Sean O’Hair Ryan Zylstra
Brian Gay Daniel Obremski

