The Greenbrier Classic Field – 2017 Greenbrier Classic Player List

The 2017 Greenbrier Classic will be hosted at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia between Thursday July 6th and Sunday July 9th. The Greenbrier Classic field has been announced includes 156 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Greenbrier Classic, Danny Lee, is included in the tournament entry list. The official Greenbrier Classic player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

The Greenbrier Classic Player List

The Greenbrier Classic field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Greenbrier Classic, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Tyler Aldridge Andres Gonzales Geoff Ogilvy Steven Alker Bill Haas Greg Owen Mark Anderson Brandon Hagy C.T. Pan Stuart Appleby James Hahn Cameron Percy Ryan Armour David Hearn Carl Pettersson Blayne Barber Russell Henley D.A. Points Ricky Barnes J.J. Henry Clayton Portz Charlie Beljan Jim Herman J.T. Poston Shane Bertsch Morgan Hoffmann Ted Potter, Jr. Zac Blair Tom Hoge Seamus Power Ryan Blaum J.B. Holmes Michael Putnam Jonas Blixt Max Homa Jonathan Randolph Jason Bohn Charles Howell III Patrick Reed Steven Bowditch Mark Hubbard Kyle Reifers Dominic Bozzelli Mackenzie Hughes Tag Ridings Keegan Bradley John Huh Patrick Rodgers Christian Brand Billy Hurley III Rory Sabbatini Ryan Brehm Matt Jones Sam Saunders Scott Brown Sung Kang Xander Schauffele Jonathan Byrd Smylie Kaufman Ollie Schniederjans Angel Cabrera Michael Kim Kevin Shields Chad Campbell Whee Kim Webb Simpson Brian Campbell Chris Kirk Vijay Singh Miguel Angel Carballo Kevin Kisner J.J. Spaun Roberto Castro Patton Kizzire Scott Stallings Alex Cejka Jason Kokrak Shawn Stefani Greg Chalmers Kelly Kraft Brett Stegmaier K.J. Choi Rick Lamb Robert Streb Stewart Cink Danny Lee Kevin Streelman Chad Collins Spencer Levin Chris Stroud Alan Cooke Nicholas Lindheim Hudson Swafford Ben Crane David Lingmerth Vaughn Taylor Joel Dahmen Luke List Nick Taylor John Daly Andrew Loupe Braden Thornberry Brendon de Jonge Davis Love III Cameron Tringale Bryson DeChambeau Davis Love IV Tyrone Van Aswegen Graham DeLaet Jamie Lovemark Harold Varner III Luke Donald Curtis Luck Camilo Villegas Brett Drewitt Bill Lunde Johnson Wagner Ken Duke Hunter Mahan Jimmy Walker Harris English Peter Malnati Nick Watney Julian Etulain Ben Martin Bubba Watson Matt Every Troy Merritt Boo Weekley Derek Fathauer Phil Mickelson Richy Werenski Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Bryce Molder Steve Wheatcroft Tony Finau Trey Mullinax Willy Wilcox Martin Flores Sebastian Munoz Tim Wilkinson Brad Fritsch Grayson Murray Gary Woodland Tommy Gainey Joaquin Niemann Bobby Wyatt Robert Garrigus Seung-Yul Noh Y.E. Yang Bobby Gates Sean O’Hair Ryan Zylstra Brian Gay Daniel Obremski

The post The Greenbrier Classic Field – 2017 Greenbrier Classic Player List appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

