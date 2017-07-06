‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ author thinks season 2 should feature a Drake cameo

Canadian Margaret Atwood wrote The Handmaid’s Tale, and wants to see Toronto-born rapper Drake — no stranger to acting — make a cameo in season 2 of the hit Hulu series based on her dystopian novel.

