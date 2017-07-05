The Insecure Masculinity Behind Rob Kardashian’s ‘Revenge’ Posts – HuffPost
|
HuffPost
|
The Insecure Masculinity Behind Rob Kardashian's 'Revenge' Posts
HuffPost
Rob Kardashian is no stranger to being messy on social media, but on Wednesday he took it to a whole new (and newly disturbing) level with a flurry of Instagram posts calling out ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Blac Chyna, for allegedly cheating …
Revenge porn? Rob Kardashian posts sexually explicit images supposedly of Blac Chyna on social media
Rob Kardashian May Have Broken Revenge-Porn Law With His Explicit Blac Chyna Posts
Rob Kardashian's Instagram Gets Shut Down After Blac Chyna Rampage: 'Peep My Twitter'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!