THE INSIDER: How N58m SUV landed NHIS ES in trouble — and earned him suspension – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
THE INSIDER: How N58m SUV landed NHIS ES in trouble — and earned him suspension
TheCable
Usman Yusuf, executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has been suspended for three months by the minister of health, Isaac Adewole, over allegations of fraud. In a letter dated July 6, 2017 seen by TheCable, Adewole said …
NHIS Executive Secretary, Usman Yusuf Suspended
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!