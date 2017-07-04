The Late Episode : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Night

Gareth Bale could be on the verge of a sensational return to the English Premier League with Manchester United – if Real Madrid can tempt teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu.

Diego Costa is holding up Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku transfer after refusing a move to China.

Jose Mourinho is growing increasingly frustrated at Man United’s lack of activity during the summer transfer window.

Naby Keita has told RB Leipzig he has his ‘heart is set on a Liverpool move’, says Titi Camara.

Everton are preparing a £20m bid for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud as interest in the Frenchman hots up.

Southampton are playing hardball on Ryan Bertrand and are determined not to sell him this summer.

West Ham are in talks with Javier Hernandez over a £13m move to the London Stadium.

Arsene Wenger will stage crisis talks with Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin this week.

Leicester City could let Kasper Schmeichel exit for Manchester United if they can tie up a deal for Croatia keeper Lovre Kalinic.

Chelsea have indicated they are willing to pay a club-record £60 million to land Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

Benfica forward Raul Jimenez has insisted he is open to a Premier League move amid reported interest from Liverpool and West Ham, and refused to ‘close the doors’ on his future.

Manchester United have snapped up former Chelsea academy defender Di’Shon Bernard.

Jose Mourinho is becoming increasingly frustrated at so far adding only Victor Lindelof to his squad in the transfer window, with the Manchester United manager concerned no more major signings will be in place when the pre-season tour starts on Sunday.

Crystal Palace have been priced out of a move for Mamadou Sakho with the club’s new manager, Frank de Boer, confident he can recruit up to five players for a combined outlay close to Liverpool’s £30m asking price for the France defender.

Everton want to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal to bolster their attack in the expectation that Romelu Lukaku will leave Goodison Park, with Chelsea and Manchester United leading the chase for the Belgium striker.

Monaco have signed Feyenoord defender Terence Kongolo in a deal that could trigger Benjamin Mendy’s protracted £39m move to Manchester City.

Manchester United have signed teenage Belgian striker Largie Ramazani from Charlton Athletic.

Wolves have agreed a £14m deal for Porto midfielder Ruben Neves.

Ravel Morrison is training with Birmingham as parent club Lazio look to offload the midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti will commit a ‘light rebellion’ in a bid to seal a transfer to Barcelona.

