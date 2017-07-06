The Late Episode : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Night

LIVERPOOL ECHO Liverpool’s pursuit of Naby Keita has suffered a blow with RB Leipzig declaring “there’s nothing that will make us budge” from selling key players this summer.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read Adnan Januzaj has returned to Manchester as United consider offers to sell him this summer.

Monaco will not sell Fabinho to Paris Saint-Germain – opening the door for Manchester United to make a bid for the Brazilia.

Benfica forward Anderson Talisca has reiterated his desire to work with Jose Mourinho – but admits ‘you would all know about it’ if he had received an offer from Manchester United.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Pedro Obiang has signed a new contract at West Ham until 2022.

Watford are in talks with Chelsea over Nathaniel Chalobah and are confident the versatile 22-year-old wants to return to Vicarage Road.

West Ham today confirmed that they have once more sold out their 52,000 season tickets at the London Stadium.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Florian Lejeune has revealed he thought it was a wind-up when Rafa Benitez first called him and asked him to sign for Newcastle United.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL The number of strikers linked with Birmingham City has increased today with Sam Gallagher the latest name catching the eye of Harry Redknapp.

THE CARLISLE NEWS & STAR Blues boss Keith Curle is looking to bring a second loan goalkeeper into Carlisle United this summer – with another Championship player in his sights.

THE DAILY ECHO Southampton are unlikely to accept any loan approach for Sam Gallagher, with Harry Redknapp reportedly plotting a swoop for the striker.

NOTTINGHAM POST Forest Green Rovers boss Mark Cooper insists Liam Noble is not for sale in a fresh twist to Notts County’s bid to sign the midfielder.

WEST LONDON SPORT Brentford are close to signing FC Twente midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Accrington Stanley skipper Seamus Conneely has signed a new two year deal with the club.

SHEFFIELD STAR Swindon Town are confident of signing Sheffield United defender Chris Hussey on loan.

EASTERN DAILY PRESS Norwich City have made an enquiry for Newcastle United striker Daryl Murphy.

STOKE SENTINEL Bojan was back at Stoke’s training ground for the first time in six months yesterday, and Stoke boss Mark Hughes is backing him to have a big season after his brief loan spell playing in Germany.

Bojan insists he has no regrets leaving Stoke in January to play on loan for Mainz in the German Bundesliga.

BRISTOL POST Bristol Rovers are currently missing a first-team goalkeeper and it is being reported that the club are now poised to sign former Blackpool goalkeeper Sam Slocombe having already agreed a deal.

PLYMOUTH HERALD Former England international Rickie Lambert has held talks with Plymouth Argyle over a transfer from Cardiff.

HULL DAILY MAIL Leonid Slutsky admitted yesterday that he needs at least four defenders.

Hull City have been linked with a move for Motherwell centre-back Ben Heneghan.

The post The Late Episode : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Night appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

