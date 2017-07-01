Pages Navigation Menu

Authorities arrest Memphis-based rapper in Birmingham in connection to Arkansas nightclub shooting – whnt.com

Posted on Jul 1, 2017


Authorities arrest Memphis-based rapper in Birmingham in connection to Arkansas nightclub shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities took 25-year-old Memphis-based rapper Ricky Hampton, better known as Finese 2Tymes, and another person into custody on Sunday morning in Birmingham. This is in connection to the gunfire at an Arkansas club.
28 revelers hurt in LR shootingArkansas Online
Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped save livesABC News
Late-night club firefight leaves 28 hurtBoston Herald
Washington Post –New York Times –NBCNews.com –U.S. News & World Report
all 555 news articles »

