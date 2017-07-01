Authorities arrest Memphis-based rapper in Birmingham in connection to Arkansas nightclub shooting – whnt.com
|
whnt.com
|
Authorities arrest Memphis-based rapper in Birmingham in connection to Arkansas nightclub shooting
whnt.com
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities took 25-year-old Memphis-based rapper Ricky Hampton, better known as Finese 2Tymes, and another person into custody on Sunday morning in Birmingham. This is in connection to the gunfire at an Arkansas club.
