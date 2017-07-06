Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Luxurious Gifts Lagos Socialite Gave Her Daughter After Graduation (Photos)

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Toni, the young daughter of a Lagos socialite received lots of expensive gifts from her mother including a gold-plated headphone after graduating top in her class and also winning many awards. The proud mother in appreciation for her daughter’s effort – decided to grant her wishes by gifting her with luxurious gifts as they celebrated …

The post The Luxurious Gifts Lagos Socialite Gave Her Daughter After Graduation (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.