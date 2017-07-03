The man Maitama Sule

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule who died last night in Cairo, Egypt was until his death a quintessential Nigerian politician, an acclaimed orator and diplomat.

Late Sule was born in 1929 at Ungwar Yola, present day Kano municipal . He was enrolled into primary school in 1937, and on completion began his secondary education in Kaduna in 1943.

The elder statesman joined politics in 1954 where he was elected into the House of Representative as the youngest MP.

Late Sule held various position in the public life and was a presidential candidate of the National Party of Nigeria but lost to Shehu Shagari in 1979,

He was subsequently appointed Nigeria’s representative to the United Nations after the coming of civilian rule in September 1979.

The late politician became the Federal Commissioner of public complaints, a position that made him the nation’s pioneer ombudsman. . While there he was chairman of the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid.

Late Maitama Sule’s contributions to Kano earned him the recognition by Kano emirate council and was made the Dan Masani Kano by late emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

He was survived by a wife and nine children.

The post The man Maitama Sule appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

