Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Mayweather-McGregor bonanza is coming to Brooklyn – New York Post

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


New York Post

The Mayweather-McGregor bonanza is coming to Brooklyn
New York Post
The fight could be a snooze, but the press conferences should be memorable. Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, two of the biggest showmen in sports, will share the stage during a four-city press tour that begins Tuesday in Los Angeles with a stop in …
Boxing – Mayweather-McGregor to begin media tour July 11 in LAReuters
Mayweather v McGregor is great for boxing, says Amir KhanThe News International
The First Mayweather-McGregor Trailer Almost Makes You Believe This Will Be A Fair FightSportsGrid
ABS-CBN Sports –MMA News –Pembroke Daily Observer –The Olisa Blogazine
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.