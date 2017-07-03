The menace of snake bites in Nigeria

A news analysis by Ephraims Sheyin The Nigerian government has been paying, in recent time, more attention to the agricultural and mining sectors, in an attempt to diversify the economy. But government is ignoring a major area associated with the two industries: the menace and rising prevalence of snake bites.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

